Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 178.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 272,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock opened at $141.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

