Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,729,000 after acquiring an additional 105,090 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $192.32 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.06 and a 52 week high of $193.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

