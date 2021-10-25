Wedbush Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $264.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $264.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $242.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,807. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

