Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4,300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,320.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,637. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

