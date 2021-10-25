Wedbush Weighs in on UFP Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 108.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.