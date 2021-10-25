Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metacrine (MTCR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Metacrine (NASDAQ: MTCR):

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/22/2021 – Metacrine was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2021 – Metacrine was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 41.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

