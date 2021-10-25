Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $520.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $478.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,972. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.40 and its 200-day moving average is $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $424.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

