Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.75

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $22.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,009,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

