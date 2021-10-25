Wells Fargo & Company Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $183.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.84. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.