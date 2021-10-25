West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Shares Down 2.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$81.24 and last traded at C$81.94. Approximately 1,628,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 629,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.01.

About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

