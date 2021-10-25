Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

FREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 6,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,092. The stock has a market cap of $462.78 million, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.29. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 145,335 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

