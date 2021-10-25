William Blair Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE:T opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.70. AT&T has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

