Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.