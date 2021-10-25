WinVest Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 25th (NASDAQ:WINVU)

WinVest Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WINVU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 25th. WinVest Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ WINVU opened at $10.14 on Monday. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

