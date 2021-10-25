WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Position Raised by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Investments makes up 3.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after purchasing an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 216,843 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 542,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

