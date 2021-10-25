Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $280.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.09 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $284.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

