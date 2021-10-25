Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Reaches $528.17 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $16,211.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $528.17 or 0.00842104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00080029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,881.85 or 1.00257089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.73 or 0.06684780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021495 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

