WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.94 and last traded at $53.05. Approximately 2,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.41.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

