Xend Finance Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00068782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00100839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,575.33 or 1.00031036 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.96 or 0.06587863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

