Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) Trading 15.3% Higher

Shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.48. 11,392,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,093% from the average session volume of 954,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiaobai Maimai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Xiaobai Maimai at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Xiaobai Maimai, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. It focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company was founded by Xiaobo An in March 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

