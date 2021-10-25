XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.61. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

