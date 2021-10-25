Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 0.1% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after acquiring an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

