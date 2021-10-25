yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. One yAxis coin can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00007146 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $89,410.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yAxis has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00069105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00069733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.98 or 0.99996988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,126.67 or 0.06528413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021435 BTC.

About yAxis

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

