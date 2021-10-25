Yellow Road Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $116,330.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00070137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00103052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,653.77 or 0.99827931 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.66 or 0.06702579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021528 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

