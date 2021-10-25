Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.03. 22,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,471. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

