Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Graco posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 712,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

