Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

LRMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LRMR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,076. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $227.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

