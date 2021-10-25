Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $178.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.02 million and the lowest is $173.00 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $171.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $711.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $716.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $800.74 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.00.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.25. The company had a trading volume of 109,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,305. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.24. MarketAxess has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

