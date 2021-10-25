Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,141. The company has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

