Zacks: Analysts Expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 376,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in ChampionX by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,070,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 412,071 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ChampionX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,586,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,932,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,690. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. ChampionX has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

