Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $599.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.61 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $622.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

