Zacks: Analysts Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $678.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report $678.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.30 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $622.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $2,529,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $142.50 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

