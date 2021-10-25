Zacks: Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.89. Omnicell posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,048 shares of company stock worth $10,001,198. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

