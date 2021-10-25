Zacks: Analysts Expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.93 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 over the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

