Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,996,000. Finally, Madrona Venture Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,104,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,487. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

