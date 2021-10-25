Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $1.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $1.48. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $7.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. 19,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,582. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

