Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $419.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $416.93 million to $421.75 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,194.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Copa by 251.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 338,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,958. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Copa has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $94.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.