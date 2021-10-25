Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.83.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $803,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $830,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $2,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 214,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $147.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

