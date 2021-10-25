Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $4.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will announce earnings of $4.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $10.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 53.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 64,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.23 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

