Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.85. 4,560,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

