Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 957,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $548.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

