Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.6% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 8.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,920. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

