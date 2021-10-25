Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year earnings of $7.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,671,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

