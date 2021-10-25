Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post sales of $326.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.60 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $300.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.30. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

