Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 47.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

