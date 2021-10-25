Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 60,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

