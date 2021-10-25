Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agora (NASDAQ:API) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Agora alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Agora stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 0.21. Agora has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, analysts predict that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agora (API)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.