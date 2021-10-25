Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $758.00 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $596,291. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 205.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

