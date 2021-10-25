Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to “Hold”

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.45. 191,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,230. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.28 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $3,007,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

