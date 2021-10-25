Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) to “Buy”

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

